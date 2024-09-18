Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai, Pune in Maharashtra? Check details here

Bank holiday today: All public and private banks in Maharashtra, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain closed today on September 18, for Eid-e-Milad celebrations.

This means banks in Mumbai, Pune and other cities in the state will all remain closed on the occassion.

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Maharashtra government shifted the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad to September 18 from the originally listed date (September 16), after Muslim community leaders met and decided to avoid a clash with Ganesh Visarjan celebrations during the week.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

Bank Holidays in September 2024 Further, banks in Kerala have listed holiday on September 18 for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, and will also remain closed.

Since bank holidays vary from state-to-state, since not all holidays are observed pan-India, please check with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in September 2024: Check the full list here

Besides these, the next week also offers a long weekend in some states with holidays on September 21 (Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi — Kerala), September 22 (Sunday — pan-India), and September 23 (Heroes’ Martyrdom Day — Haryana).

Overall, all banks in India (public and private) will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024, including weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturdays and the Sundays, besides religious and regional festivals. It is thus advisable to plan your bank visits accordingly.

Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Read here

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2024 September 18 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India; and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala

September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala

September 22 — Sunday — All over India

September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana

September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India

September 29 — Sunday — All over India