Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on September 18 for Unitarian Anniversary Day? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today: All public and private banks in Shillong will be closed today, on September 18 due to Unitarian Anniversary Day celebrations.
Unitarian Anniversary Day is primarily celebrated in Meghalaya in the honour of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh. This year (2025), marks the 128th anniversary of the birth of Khasi Unitarianism which is celebrated by gatherings and special services to commemorate the church's legacy.
Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during the RBI mandated holidays. These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.
Thus, in this week, banks will also remain shut on September 21 (Sunday), in accordance of RBI rules.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.
