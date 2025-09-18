Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on September 18 for Unitarian Anniversary Day? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today: All public and private banks in Shillong will be closed today, on September 18 due to Unitarian Anniversary Day celebrations.

Unitarian Anniversary Day is primarily celebrated in Meghalaya in the honour of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh. This year (2025), marks the 128th anniversary of the birth of Khasi Unitarianism which is celebrated by gatherings and special services to commemorate the church's legacy.

Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during the RBI mandated holidays. These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Thus, in this week, banks will also remain shut on September 21 (Sunday), in accordance of RBI rules.

Full bank holiday schedule — September 2025 September 18 (Thursday) — All private and public banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honor of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.

September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday) — It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

September 30 (Tuesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

What to do in emergencies when banks are closed? You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.