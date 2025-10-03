Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on October 3 for Durga Puja and Dasain? Check full schedule here

Bank holiday today: All days of this week are bank holidays in some part of India due to Durga Puja, Navratri and Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Today, October 3, is also a holiday for Durga Puja and Dasain in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Overall, October 2025 has 21 official bank holidays, including religious and regional festivities of Diwali, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Chhat Puja; and the monthly weekly offs.

Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the central bank. These also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Quick look at October 2025 holidays list

Bank Holidays in October: Full list

Bank Holidays — Check full schedule for October 2025 October 1 (Wednesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will observe banks closure due to Navratri End / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami / Durga Puja (Dasain), the ninth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

October 2 (Thursday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

October 3 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 4 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 5 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 6 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja.

October 7 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima.

October 10 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Shimla for Karva Chauth.

October 11 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for second Saturday weekly off.

October 12 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 18 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 19 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 20 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijaywada for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 (Thursday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba.

October 25 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for fourth Saturday weekly off.

October 26 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 27 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi, for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday. Banks closed, but you have an emergency? Here's what to do…. You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.