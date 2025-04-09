Bank holiday tomorrow: Are banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, April 10 | Check full list for April 2025

Bank holiday tomorrow: All banks, including private and public sector banks, will remain closed on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on the account of Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janmakalyanak, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

The RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act into three types: Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. The bank holidays are informed through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and bank notifications.

Tomorrow, April 10, is a pre-scheduled holiday for all banks in India on account of Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janmakalyanak. Stock markets will also remain shut on Thursday.

Bank Holidays in April According to the official RBI website, the next designated bank holiday is April 12, the second Saturday of the month. Banks in India are closed every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Apart from Saturdays, April 14 will be a nationwide bank holiday on account of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, where all private and public sector banks will remain shut for operations.

There are 13 designated bank holidays in April, including the Saturday offs for the current month.

List of Bank holidays in April 2025 April 1: To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul.

To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul. April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Only in Hyderabad - Telangana)

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Only in Hyderabad - Telangana) April 7: Shad Suk Mynsiem (Only in Shillong)

Shad Suk Mynsiem (Only in Shillong) April 10: Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, along with various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, and more.

Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, along with various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, and more. April 15: Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu (Banks will remain closed for services in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe these state-specific festivals.)

Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu (Banks will remain closed for services in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe these state-specific festivals.) April 18: Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. (Banks will remain closed for services in states including Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.)

Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. (Banks will remain closed for services in states including Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.) April 21: On the Fourth Saturday of the month, all public and private banks in India will be closed on this day.

On the Fourth Saturday of the month, all public and private banks in India will be closed on this day. April 29: Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu. (Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh.)

Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu. (Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh.) April 30: Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity. (Banks will be closed in Karnataka and other states.)

Can You Use ATMs & Online Banking? ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions will remain operational even during bank holidays unless a bank sends specific notifications regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.

As per the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the bank holidays.