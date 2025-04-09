Bank holiday tomorrow: Are banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, April 10 | Check full list for April 2025

Bank holiday tomorrow: All banks, including private and public sector banks, will remain closed on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on the account of Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janmakalyanak, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.
The RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act into three types: Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. The bank holidays are informed through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and bank notifications.
Tomorrow, April 10, is a pre-scheduled holiday for all banks in India on account of Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janmakalyanak. Stock markets will also remain shut on Thursday.
According to the official RBI website, the next designated bank holiday is April 12, the second Saturday of the month. Banks in India are closed every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
Apart from Saturdays, April 14 will be a nationwide bank holiday on account of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, where all private and public sector banks will remain shut for operations.
There are 13 designated bank holidays in April, including the Saturday offs for the current month.
ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions will remain operational even during bank holidays unless a bank sends specific notifications regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.
As per the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the bank holidays.
It is advised to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.