Bank holiday tomorrow: Are banks closed in Maharashtra on 19 February for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti?

Bank holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Banks in Maharashtra will be closed on Thursday, 19 February, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Therefore, it will be a bank holiday for all public and private lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB and Axis Bank among others.

Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India, where lenders follow the RBI bank holiday calendar that is released at the beginning of every year.

Bank holidays in India Bank holidays can differ from region to region. For example, while there is a bank holiday tomorrow in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, branches in other parts of India will be open.

RBI categorises bank holidays into regional and national holidays. On regional holidays, banks close in specific regions and states where people celebrate certain festivals and observe certain occasions. On national holidays, there is a bank holiday for all banks across India.

Apart from this, banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of a month.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on 19 February every year, and the state of Maharashtra celebrates it with much fervour. Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of Maratha empire, and remains an icon of Maharashtra and India as a whole.

The day is observed to honour the birth of the Maratha Empire founder, born in 1630 in Pune. The day promotes his values of courage, justice, and patriotism, inspiring millions, particularly in Maharashtra.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration started in Pune and was reportedly initiated by Mahatma Phule in 1870. Later, it was promoted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1895.

The day is not just a celebration of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj but also a day to cherish and propagate the ideas and values of Shivaji Maharaj, including courage, strategic thinking, justice, religious tolerance, patriotism, public welfare, empowerment of people.

Bank holidays in February Here is the full list of bank holidays in February 2026 —

February 1 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 8 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 14 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of second Saturday.

February 15 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 18 — Wednesday — Bank holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim for Losar. Celebrated by the Tibetan community, Losar literally translates to “year fresh” and is part of the New Year celebrations in the state.

February 19 — Thursday — Bank holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur in Maharashtra on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, when people celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest warriors and rulers of India and commemorates his legacy.

February 20 — Friday — Bank holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) on account of State Day / Statehood Day celebrations.

February 22 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 28 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of fourth Saturday.