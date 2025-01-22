Bank holiday tomorrow: All banks, including private and public sector banks, will remain closed on Thursday, January 13, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, on account of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

The RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act into three types: Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. The bank holidays are informed through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

January 23 is a pre-scheduled holiday for all banks in India on account of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

Bank holidays in January The next designated bank holiday is Janaury 25, which will be the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks in India are closed every second and fourth Saturday of the month. There are 13 designated bank holidays in January, including weekends.

List of Bank holidays in January 2025 January 1: New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong Banks will remain closed on January 1, 2025, in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.

January 2: Loosong, Namsoong, New Year Celebration Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Gangtok.

January 5: Sunday

Sunday January 6: Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh.

January 11: Missionary Day, Imoinu Iratpa, Second Saturday Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal.

January 12: Sunday

Sunday January 14: Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Birthday of Hazarat Ali Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow.

January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day Banks will remain closed in Chennai.

January 16: Uzhavar Thirunal Banks will remain closed in Chennai.

January 19: Sunday

Sunday January 23: Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata