Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Bank holiday tomorrow: Are banks closed on Thursday, January 23 | Check full list for this month

Bank holiday tomorrow: Are banks closed on Thursday, January 23 | Check full list for this month

Anubhav Mukherjee

Bank holiday tomorrow: Banks will be closed on Thursday, January 23, according to RBI's official calendar. 

Bank holiday tomorrow: Check details if banks are closed on Thursday, January 23.

Bank holiday tomorrow: All banks, including private and public sector banks, will remain closed on Thursday, January 13, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, on account of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

The RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act into three types: Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. The bank holidays are informed through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

January 23 is a pre-scheduled holiday for all banks in India on account of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

Bank holidays in January

The next designated bank holiday is Janaury 25, which will be the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks in India are closed every second and fourth Saturday of the month. There are 13 designated bank holidays in January, including weekends.

List of Bank holidays in January 2025

  • January 1: New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong

Banks will remain closed on January 1, 2025, in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.

  • January 2: Loosong, Namsoong, New Year Celebration

Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Gangtok.

  • January 5: Sunday
  • January 6: Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday

Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh.

  • January 11: Missionary Day, Imoinu Iratpa, Second Saturday

Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal.

  • January 12: Sunday
  • January 14: Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Birthday of Hazarat Ali

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow.

  • January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day

Banks will remain closed in Chennai.

  • January 16: Uzhavar Thirunal

Banks will remain closed in Chennai.

  • January 19: Sunday
  • January 23: Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

  • January 25: Fourth Saturday
  • January 26: Republic Day and a Sunday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.