Bank holiday tomorrow: State-run and private banks in some states will remain closed on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, on account of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti and for the local state elections. Additionally, the Delhi government has announced an official holiday for government employees in the national capital instead of a restricted holiday on February 12 to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not updated details about the bank holiday in Delhi on February 12, 2025. The notification issued by the general administration department said, "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public undertakings of the Delhi government, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti". The restricted holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, declared in November 2024, has been cancelled, it said.