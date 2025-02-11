Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Bank holiday tomorrow: Are banks open or closed on February 12 on account of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti?

Bank holiday tomorrow: Are banks open or closed on February 12 on account of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti?

Nikita Prasad

  • Bank holiday tomorrow: The Delhi government has also announced an official holiday in Delhi, instead of just a restricted holiday, to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Bank holiday tomorrow: The Delhi government has announced an official holiday for government employees on account of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti. Banks in some states will be closed.

Bank holiday tomorrow: State-run and private banks in some states will remain closed on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, on account of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti and for the local state elections. Additionally, the Delhi government has announced an official holiday for government employees in the national capital instead of a restricted holiday on February 12 to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not updated details about the bank holiday in Delhi on February 12, 2025. The notification issued by the general administration department said, "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public undertakings of the Delhi government, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti". The restricted holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, declared in November 2024, has been cancelled, it said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.