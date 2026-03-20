Bank holiday update: Are banks closed for Eid today? When is Eid al-Fitr holiday — March 20 or March 21?

Bank customers have been uncertain about this year's Eid holiday, heavily dependent on the lunar sighting on Chand Raat. To offer clarity about the bank holiday for Ramadan Eid, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a formal schedule, specifying which states will observe bank closures on March 20 and March 21.

Notably, online banking services will remain accessible to customers on bank holidays. This allows customers to carry out banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.

Unsure of when your bank will be closed for Eid al-Fitr 2026 this year? Check the state-wise list of Eid holiday here:

When will Eid be celebrated in India? The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh has declared that since the moon was not sighted on Thursday, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, making Friday the 30th day of Ramadan.

Which states are observing Eid holiday on March 20? While most states will observe the Eid al-Fitr leave on Saturday, March 21, banks in two states will remain closed on Friday, March 20:

Srinagar

Andhra Pradesh Eid al-Fitr bank holiday on March 21 According to the RBI, banks in the following states will observe the Ramzan Eid – Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, March 21:

Assam

Gujarat

Mizoram

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

Manipur

Kerala

Arunachal Pradesh

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

Nagaland

West Bengal

Delhi

Goa

Bihar

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya

Srinagar

How is Eid-ul-Fitr different from Eid-ul-Adha? Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The name literally translates from Arabic as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast."

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, and the beginning of Shawwal. Since the Islamic calendar is lunar, the date shifts by about 10–11 days each year.

Eid al-Adha, or the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, is a commemoration of devotion. The day honours the story of the Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before a ram was provided in his place. It also marks the end of the Hajj (the annual pilgrimage to Mecca).

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