Bank holidays 2025: As we enter 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a comprehensive list of bank holidays for the year. In 2025, India will observe a set of bank holidays Key holidays include Republic Day on January 26th, Holi on March 14th, Independence Day on August 15th, and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2nd. Other notable holidays include Good Friday, Baisakhi, Muharram, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali. The festival of light falls on October 20. The list covers holidays across various regions, clarifying when banks will remain closed or open for the public. Here's a complete guide to all the bank holidays across India in 2025, including state-specific holidays like Saraswati Puja, Mahashivratri, and many others. Save this article for the entire year in 2025, as this will help you plan and stay informed about when banking services will be available in your region throughout the year ( January 2025- December 2025) When are banks closed in 2025? Check the RBI calendar here.

