Are banks closed today on April 13 for weekend? Check details here
Bank holiday today April 24: There are a total of 12 days of bank closures in April 2024. The month has seen a lot of back-to-back non-working days for all banks in India due to religious festivals and the weekend holidays.
Bank Holidays in April 2024: All banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI) will remain closed today on April 13 on account of the second Saturday off. Banks in the country have leaves every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Further, April 13 will also be a weekend off for Sunday.