Are banks closed today on April 13 for weekend? Check details here

Bank Holidays in April 2024: All banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI) will remain closed today on April 13 on account of the second Saturday off. Banks in the country have leaves every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Further, April 13 will also be a weekend off for Sunday.

In fact, in some states, the holidays stretch out further into the next week too, with Monday and Tuesday (April 15 and 16) also being holidays, for Bohag Bihu and Ram Navami, respectively.

Customers are advised to check with their nearest bank branches to confirm local and state holiday leaves to avoid confusion and inconvenience.

Notably, last week, all national banks enjoyed a long holiday week due to religious festivities on April 9, 10 and 11 on account of Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi/ Telegu New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Eid, respectively.

Overall, the banks in India will remain shut for 12 days in April 2024. This will differ in each state as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar, for reasons like public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The holiday calendar is decided by the central bank and the corresponding state governments. The regional holidays of the banks vary depending on the local customs of different states.

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in April 2024

April 5 bank holiday: On account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks will remain shut in Telangana and Jammu

April 9 bank holiday: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar because of the Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals.

April 15 bank holiday: On this day, banks will suspend offline operations for customers in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16 bank holiday: On the occasion of Ram Navami, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

April 20 bank holiday: Banks' branches in Tripura will be shut for Garia Puja festival.

Regular Bank Closures

Banks will be closed on the second Saturday: April 13

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday: April 27

Bank holiday on Sundays: April 7, 14, 21 and 28

Customers Can Use Online Banking Facilities, ATMs

Online banking services will continue as usual regardless of holidays or weekends. Customers can conduct their banking activities via banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for urgent transactions. However, in case of work needing bank staff assistance, it is imperative to be cognizant of the bank holiday schedule and plan visits around the non-working dates.

The central bank releases the full list of bank holidays for the year, based on factors such as national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. This is communicated by the RBI via official channels such as its website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

