Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week. Check all details here
Bank Holidays in April 2024: There are a total of 12 days of bank closures in April 2024, including national holidays, every second and fourth Saturday and each Sunday.
Bank Holidays next week in April 2024: Bank customers can look forward to a long week of non-working days at their banks next week with five holidays slotted, including the weekends. In fact, in some states, the holidays stretch out further into the succeeding week too, with Monday and Tuesday also being holidays.