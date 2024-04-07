Bank Holidays next week in April 2024: Bank customers can look forward to a long week of non-working days at their banks next week with five holidays slotted, including the weekends. In fact, in some states, the holidays stretch out further into the succeeding week too, with Monday and Tuesday also being holidays.

All national banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have five back-to-back holidays next week on April 9 for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Telegu New Year, on April 10 Bohag Bihu and Eid, on April 11 for Eid, April 13 for second Saturday and April 14 for Sunday.

Further in some states, April 15 and 16 are also bank holidays for Bohag Bihu (in some states) and Ram Navami, respectively. Customers are advised to check with their nearest bank branches to confirm local and state holiday leaves to avoid confusion and inconvenience.

Overall, the banks in India will remain shut for 12 days in April 2024. This will differ in each state as per the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, for reasons like public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The holiday calendar is decided by the RBI and the corresponding state governments. The regional holidays of the banks vary depending on the local customs of different states.

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in April 2024

April 5 bank holiday: On account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks will remain shut in Telangana and Jammu

April 9 bank holiday: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar because of the Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals.

April 15 bank holiday: On this day, banks will suspend offline operations for customers in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16 bank holiday: On the occasion of Ram Navami, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

April 20 bank holiday: Banks' branches in Tripura will be shut for Garia Puja festival.

Regular Bank Closures

Banks will be closed on the second Saturday: April 13

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday: April 27

Bank holiday on Sundays: April 7, 14, 21 and 28

Customers Can Use Online Banking Facilities, ATMs

Notably, regardless of a national or state holiday, online banking services continue as usual and customers can access their banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for urgent transactions. However, in case of work needing bank staff assistance, it becomes important that customers keep an eye out for the bank holiday schedule and note specific dates to plan their visits.

The RBI releases the full list of bank holidays for the year, based on factors such as national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the central bank communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

