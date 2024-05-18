Bank Holidays: Are banks open THIS Saturday, May 18? Check details

Are banks open today? Yes they as there is a holiday only on the second and fourth Saturdays and all the Sundays in every month

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published06:32 AM IST
Are banks open today? Banks are closed in second and fourth Saturday of every month. Hence, there is no bank holiday on May 18
Are banks open today? Banks are closed in second and fourth Saturday of every month. Hence, there is no bank holiday on May 18

Are banks open today? Banks will remain open this Saturday, May 18, as the Reserve Bank of India's order has allowed the closure of all private and PSU banks on all second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, the Saturday falling on May 18 is the third Saturday of May, hence all the official work at banks will continue as it is today.

People who are unwilling to visit the bank because of rampant heatwave-like conditions and weekends can also explore the option of online banking. Nowadays, banks provide many services to their customers via online or mobile banking.  

Bank Holidays list of May 

In addition to all Sundays and second and third Saturdays, banks remain closed on Holidays classified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and bank account closures. Take a look at the Bank Holidays in the remaining month of May, according to the RBI calendar:

Bank Holiday on May 20: All banks in Maharashtra will remain shut on May 20 because of Lok Sabha General Elections 2024.

Bank Holiday on May 23: All PSU and private banks will remain closed in several regions, including Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Bank Holiday on May 25: Banks will remain closed in the Agartala and Bhubaneshwar regions. 

(Note: The holidays mentioned above have been announced by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act and may, hence, be applied to selective states and regions.)

In addition to the above mentioned holidays, banks like the Punjab National Bank (PNB), SBI, CBI, ICICI, HDFC, will remain closed on national holidays like Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas Day. 

Five-day workweek for banks 

Amid calls for implementing afive-day bank workweek, the central government is considering the proposal. However, there has been no official announcement about implementing a five-day work week for banks. 

