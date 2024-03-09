Bank holidays in March 2024: Are SBI, and other banks closed today, March 9?

Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holiday calendar for March 2024, listing 14 days when banking operations across the country will remain suspended. This comprehensive schedule encompasses public holidays, state-specific festivals, weekly offs on Sundays, and the customary closure on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Customers are advised to plan their banking requirements accordingly, taking into account the scheduled closures to avoid any inconvenience.

In some states, banks were closed on Friday, March 8 in observance of Mahashivratri. Additionally, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 are weekend holidays for SBI banks. There will be 12 more bank holidays throughout March, depending on the state. The specific holidays observed in each state may vary, so it's important to contact your local bank branch or visit the RBI website for the most up-to-date information.

While regular bank branches across the country will remain closed on the second Saturday (March 9), the fourth Saturday (March 23), and all Sundays throughout March, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly nationwide. Despite the scheduled closures of physical bank premises on these dates, customers can rely on the uninterrupted availability of digital banking platforms and ATM services to conduct their financial transactions. This strategic approach by banks ensures that essential banking needs are met, even during weekends and designated holidays, catering to the convenience of customers and facilitating seamless access to their accounts and financial services.

Full list of other bank holidays in March 2024

National Holidays:

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

State Holidays:

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

Regular Bank Closures:

Every Second Saturday (March 9)

Every Fourth Saturday (March 23)

Sundays: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Online banking remains accessible during bank holidays

While physical bank branches may be closed on certain days, online banking services remain readily available nationwide, regardless of whether it's a public or private sector bank. With the convenience of digital banking, individuals can seamlessly conduct their financial transactions without being hindered by bank holidays. However, it is crucial for customers to stay informed about the scheduled bank closure dates, allowing them to plan their visits to physical branches accordingly. By embracing online banking, customers can enjoy uninterrupted access to their accounts and financial services, even during bank holidays, fostering greater convenience and flexibility in managing their financial affairs.

