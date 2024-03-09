Bank holidays in March 2024: Are SBI, and other banks closed today, March 9?
Bank Holidays: SBI branches along with other branches are to remain closed today. In some states, banks were closed on Friday, March 8 in observance of Mahashivratri. Additionally, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 are weekend holidays for SBI banks.
Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holiday calendar for March 2024, listing 14 days when banking operations across the country will remain suspended. This comprehensive schedule encompasses public holidays, state-specific festivals, weekly offs on Sundays, and the customary closure on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Customers are advised to plan their banking requirements accordingly, taking into account the scheduled closures to avoid any inconvenience.