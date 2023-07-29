Bank Holidays August 2023: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Bank Holidays August 2023: Banks will be closed for fourteen days in the month of August this year. Out of these, banks will be shut on all Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

