Bank Holidays in August 2024: All national and private banks in India have at least nine non-working days in August 2024 — including the second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and for religious holidays and regional festivities.

Bank Holidays in August 2024: This being the last week of July, we take a look at the holiday list in the upcoming month. Here is a list of bank holidays you can expect in August 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from festivals and national holidays, the year will also have a total of two Saturdays and four Sundays off, besides regional and religious festivities.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Customers should note that non-working days for banks differs from state to state in India, and it is prudent to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list before to keep informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

August 2024 has at least nine listed non-working days (including weekend leaves). Notably, there is also a long weekend at the months-end, so plan your bank visits accordingly. Here is the full list (public and private banks) to see:

Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2024 August 4 - Sunday - National

August 10 - second Saturday - National

August 11 - Sunday - National

August 15 - Independence Day / Parsi New Year - National

August 18 - Sunday - National

August 19 - Rakhi - Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana

August 24 - fourth Saturday - National

August 25 - Sunday - National

August 26 - Krishna Janmabhoomi - Most States

Online Banking Services For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers must note that bank holidays differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}