Bank holidays in August 2025: Banks will be closed on THESE 15 days; check full schedule here

Bank holidays in August 2025: With the new month drawing near, we take a look at the official bank holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for August 2025.

Overall, the month has a total of 15 listed holidays, including Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami, besides other regional celebrations, and the Saturday and Sunday weekly offs.

All banks in India, public and private, have the second and fourth Saturdays as a holiday and all Sundays in the month are weekly offs.

You should note that holidays may differ across states in India due to regional and local requirments. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.

Take a look at the full bank holiday schedule, including for the State Bank of India (SBI) in August June 2025 below:

Bank Holidays in August 2025 — Check full schedule August 3 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 8 — (Friday) — Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) to be closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 9 — (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujatrat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) to be closed on account of Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima; and across India for second Saturday holiday.

August 10 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 13 — (Wednesday) — Banks in Imphal (Manipur) closed for Patriot’s Day.

August 15 — (Friday) — Banks across India closed for Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations.

August 16 — (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be shut on account of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

August 17 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 19 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala (Tripura) to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 — (Saturday) — Banks across India closed for fourth Saturday weekend off.

August 24 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 25 — (Monday) — Banks in Guwahati (Assam) will be closed on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 — (Wednesday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28 — (Thursday) — Banks in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) to be closed for second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.

August 31 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.