Bank holidays this week: Extended weekend off ahead? Buddha Purnima, Tagore Jayanti — Check full schedule here

Bank holidays this week, May 4-12: It looks customers across states in India will have to prepare for an extended weekend holiday ahead — from Friday (May 9) to Monday (May 12) — due to regional observances, weekend leaves, and religious festivals this week.
On May 9, banks in Bengal will be shut for the birth anniversary of nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, while May 10-11 is the weekend, and states across India celebrate Buddha Purnima on May 12.
During the month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated six holidays, apart from which banks will also be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in May 2025. Take a look at the full bank holiday schedule for the upcoming week and the month of May 2025 below:
On days when the banks are shut, you can access your money through banking apps, net banking and ATMs. All these facilities remain available regardless of public holidays, unless banks notify technical issues or maintenance closures.
You will however, not be able to conduct transations on cheque and promissory notes, as these come under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and are unavailable during the holidays.
Bank holidays in India differ across states to accomodate local requirments along with national and religious festivities. Thus for customers, its its best to get a confirmed holiday schedule from your nearest local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.
