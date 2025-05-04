Bank holidays this week: Extended weekend off ahead? Buddha Purnima, Tagore Jayanti — Check full schedule here

Bank holidays this week, May 4-12: It looks customers across states in India will have to prepare for an extended weekend holiday ahead — from Friday (May 9) to Monday (May 12) — due to regional observances, weekend leaves, and religious festivals this week.

On May 9, banks in Bengal will be shut for the birth anniversary of nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, while May 10-11 is the weekend, and states across India celebrate Buddha Purnima on May 12.

During the month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated six holidays, apart from which banks will also be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in May 2025. Take a look at the full bank holiday schedule for the upcoming week and the month of May 2025 below:

Bank Holidays in This Week — Schedule for May 4-12 May 9 (Friday) — Banks across Bengal and in Kolkata, will be closed on May 9 this year for the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10 (Saturday) — All public and private sector banks across India will remain shut on due to RBI mandated second Saturday off.

May 11 (Sunday) — All banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have all Sundays in the year as weekly holiday.

May 12 (Monday) — Banks across India, will be closed on May 12 for Buddha Purnima. You can expect all banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar, besides other states to be shut.

Bank Holidays in May 2025 — Check Full List May 16 (Friday) — State Day — Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16 to observe State Day.

May 18 (Sunday) — Weekly Off

May 24 (Saturday) — Weekly off for fourth Saturday

May 25 (Sunday) — Weekly Off

May 26 (Monday) — Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam — Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) — Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

How Can You Access Money, Banking Facilities on Holidays? On days when the banks are shut, you can access your money through banking apps, net banking and ATMs. All these facilities remain available regardless of public holidays, unless banks notify technical issues or maintenance closures.

You will however, not be able to conduct transations on cheque and promissory notes, as these come under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and are unavailable during the holidays.