Bank Holidays in December 2024: Christmas, weekends and more — Check full list here

Bank Holidays in December 2024: As we near the end of November, let's take a look at the holiday list in the upcoming month. We bring you a look at the likely list of bank holidays for December 2024.

Notably, besides the festive, regional, and national holidays, all banks (public and private) will also have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off during the last month of this year.

Customers should also note that since bank holidays in India vary from state to state, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

December 2024 has at least 17 listed holidays (including weekend leaves) for banks. There are also some long weekends ahead, so do plan your visits to the bank accordingly. Here is the December 2024 bank holidays full list to see:

Full List of Bank Holidays in December 2024 December 1 - Sunday (pan India)

December 3 - Friday - Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)

December 8 - Sunday (pan India)

December 12 - Tuesday - Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 14 - Second Saturday (pan India)

December 15 - Sunday (pan India)

December 18 - Wednesday - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19 - Thursday - Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 22 - Sunday (pan India)

December 24 - Tuesday - Christmas eve (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 25 - Wednesday - Christmas (pan India)

December 26 - Thursday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 27 - Friday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 28 - Fourth Saturday (pan India)

December 29 - Sunday (pan India)

December 30 - Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31- Tuesday - New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim)

Online Banking Services For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Read here