Bank Holidays in December 2024: Christmas, weekends and more — Check full list here

Bank Holidays in December 2024: As we near the end of November, let's take a look at the holiday list in the upcoming month. We bring you a look at the likely list of bank holidays for December 2024.
Notably, besides the festive, regional, and national holidays, all banks (public and private) will also have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off during the last month of this year.
Customers should also note that since bank holidays in India vary from state to state, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies.
December 2024 has at least 17 listed holidays (including weekend leaves) for banks. There are also some long weekends ahead, so do plan your visits to the bank accordingly. Here is the December 2024 bank holidays full list to see:
For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.
