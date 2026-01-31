Bank holidays in February 2026: Losar, Shivaji Jayanti, State Day— nine holidays including weekends; Check RBI calendar

Bank holidays in February 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of around nine holidays during the month for all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India.
In its official holiday calendar for the year, the central bank has listed nine holidays for banks in February 2026, including the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Notably, holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list. Being informed ahead of time will allow you to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
The Indian stock market will open on the Budget Day, February 1, for a special trading session, according to the circulars shared by the stock exchanges. The regular trade timings from 9 am to 3.30 pm will be followed.
