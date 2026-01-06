Bank holidays for Pongal, Lohri, Makar Sankranti: Banks to be closed for 4 straight days in Tamil Nadu — State-wise list

Bank holidays for Pongal, Lohri, Makar Sankranti: With winter and harvest festivals knocking at the door, banks will be closed in multiple states next week for occasions like Pongal, Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.
In total, there are up to seven bank holidays next week, including the weekend offs. However, this does not mean that all banks across India will be closed for seven days, as most bank holidays next week are regional holidays and will affect operations in certain states.
That said, there are four straight bank holidays in Tamil Nadu next week due to Pongal and other celebrations, according to the RBI Bank Holiday calendar.
There are four consecutive bank holidays in Tamil Nadu in the week between 12 and 18 December. Here is the list of bank holidays in Tamil Nadu next week:
12 January – Banks in West Bengal will be closed in observance of Swami Vivekananda's birthday.
14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.
15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.
16 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed in observance of Thiruvalluvar Day.
17 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed due to Uzhavar Thirunal.
18 January – Bank holiday across India due to Sunday weekly off.
There are up to 16 bank holidays in January 2026, four of which are already used up after today. Here is the full list of bank holidays this month.
