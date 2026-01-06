Bank holidays for Pongal, Lohri, Makar Sankranti: Banks to be closed for 4 straight days in Tamil Nadu — State-wise list

Bank holidays for Pongal, Lohri, Makar Sankranti: With winter and harvest festivals knocking at the door, banks will be closed in multiple states next week for occasions like Pongal, Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

In total, there are up to seven bank holidays next week, including the weekend offs. However, this does not mean that all banks across India will be closed for seven days, as most bank holidays next week are regional holidays and will affect operations in certain states.

That said, there are four straight bank holidays in Tamil Nadu next week due to Pongal and other celebrations, according to the RBI Bank Holiday calendar.

Bank holidays in Tamil Nadu next week There are four consecutive bank holidays in Tamil Nadu in the week between 12 and 18 December. Here is the list of bank holidays in Tamil Nadu next week:

15 January: Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu for Pongal, the harvest festival of the state. Pongal festivities will begin on 14 January. On 15 January, the state will observe Thai Pongal, the most important day of the festival dedicated to the Sun god.

16 January: Tamil Nadu will observe a bank holiday for Thiruvalluvar Day, a public holiday in the state to mark the contributions of the great Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar, author of the Thirukkural. The day is celebrated with Pongal festivities.

17 January: Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu to mark Uzhavar Thirunal, a festival to honour the farmers of the state and celebrate its agrarian roots. This festival coincides with the celebration of Pongal.

18 January: Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed due to regular Sunday holiday. Bank holidays next week: State-wise list 12 January – Banks in West Bengal will be closed in observance of Swami Vivekananda's birthday.

14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.

15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.

16 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed in observance of Thiruvalluvar Day.

17 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed due to Uzhavar Thirunal.

Also Read | UP schools up to class 12 to remain closed till January 5 amid cold wave

18 January – Bank holiday across India due to Sunday weekly off.

There are up to 16 bank holidays in January 2026, four of which are already used up after today. Here is the full list of bank holidays this month.