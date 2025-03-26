Long bank holidays from tomorrow? Weekend, Friday Jumat prayers, Eid 2025, and more this week. Check full list here

Bank holidays this week: Banks in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir are likely to have extended holidays this week, amid Friday Jumat on March 28 and Eid on March 31. We take a look at whether customers can expect a long weekend off and when banks will be closed across all states in the country.

Notably, banks across states in India have different holidays due to local festivities and religious celebrations, besides various national and gazetted holidays. The official list of dates is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually. You are advised to check with you nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.

Bank Holidays this Week: Check the Full Schedule Here Thursday, March 27 — Shab-I-Qadr — in J&K

Friday, March 28 — Jumat-ul-Vida — in J&K

Sunday, March 30 — Sunday — Weekly Off Across India

Monday, March 31 — Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) — Most states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

Notably, Saturday (March 29) is not a bank holiday as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Usually banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI) have all second and fourth Saturdays off as a weekly leave. All Sundays in a month are also off.

Can You Use ATMs, Online Banking During Bank Holidays? Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during holidays, unless a bank sends specifiy notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.

However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.