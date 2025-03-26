Long bank holidays from tomorrow? Weekend, Friday Jumat prayers, Eid 2025, and more this week. Check full list here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Bank holidays this week: Banks in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir are likely to have extended holidays this week, amid Friday Jumat on March 28 and Eid on March 31. We take a look at whether customers can expect a long weekend off and when banks will be closed across all states in the country.
Notably, banks across states in India have different holidays due to local festivities and religious celebrations, besides various national and gazetted holidays. The official list of dates is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually. You are advised to check with you nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.
Yes, you can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during holidays, unless a bank sends specifiy notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.
However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.
Thus, it is advisable to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on the particular dates.
