Bank holidays in April 2021: Check the full list here

According to RBI's website, bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc

Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 9 days in April 2020 due to various bank holidays. Apart from the holidays, banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. So, if we add Saturdays and Sundays too, then the banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in April 2021.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in April:

1 April - To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts

2 April - Good Friday

5 April - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

6 April - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021

14 April- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

15 April - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

16 April - Bohag Bihu

21 April - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays

4 April - Sunday

10 April - Second Saturday

11 April - Sunday

18 April - Sunday

24 April - Fourth Saturday

25 April - Sunday

The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of April are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

This weekend was also a long one for bank customers as public and private sector banks in the country will remain open only for four days between March 27 and April 4. According to bank holiday details on the Reserve Bank of India's website, banks will remain shut on March 27 (fourth Saturday), then on March 28 (Sunday), and on March 29 (Monday) on account of Holi.

After Holi, banks will be open on March 30 and 31. April 1 is a closing of accounts day where only works related to closing their yearly accounts will be done.