Bank holidays in April 2021: Check the full list here
According to RBI's website, bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc
Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 9 days in April 2020 due to various bank holidays. Apart from the holidays, banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. So, if we add Saturdays and Sundays too, then the banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in April 2021.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website, bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc.
Here is a complete list of bank holidays in April:
1 April - To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts
2 April - Good Friday
5 April - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
6 April - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021
13 April - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi
14 April- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu
15 April - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul
16 April - Bohag Bihu
21 April - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja
Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays
4 April - Sunday
10 April - Second Saturday
11 April - Sunday
18 April - Sunday
24 April - Fourth Saturday
25 April - Sunday
The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of April are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.
While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.
This weekend was also a long one for bank customers as public and private sector banks in the country will remain open only for four days between March 27 and April 4. According to bank holiday details on the Reserve Bank of India's website, banks will remain shut on March 27 (fourth Saturday), then on March 28 (Sunday), and on March 29 (Monday) on account of Holi.
After Holi, banks will be open on March 30 and 31. April 1 is a closing of accounts day where only works related to closing their yearly accounts will be done.
