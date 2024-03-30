Active Stocks
Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain shut for 14 days. Check full list
Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain shut for 14 days. Check full list

Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks in India will be closed for 14 days in April. Know full list of holidays here

Banks in India will remain shut for 14 days in April in different states as per the Reserve Bank of India's calendar. The banks will remain shut due to public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The holiday calendar is decided by the RBI and the corresponding state governments. The regional holidays of the banks vary depending on the local customs of different states.

Bank holiday in April 2024:

While April has no national holiday, there are several regional holidays in a different state when banks' offline operations will remain suspended.

Notably, banks will remain shut on 1 April for annual account closing except in Chandigarh, Sikkim, Mizoram, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

Other bank holidays in April:

  • April 5 bank holiday: On account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks will remain shut in Telangana and Jammu
  • April 9 bank holiday: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.
  • April 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar because of the Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals.

  • April 15 bank holiday: On this day, banks will suspend offline operations for customers in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.
  • April 16 bank holiday: On the occasion of Ram Navami, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.
  • April 20 bank holiday: Banks' branches in Tripura will be shut for Garia Puja festival.

Regular Bank Closures in April 2024:

  • Bank will be closed on the second Saturday- 13 April
  • Bank will be closed on the fourth Saturday- 27 April
  • Bank holiday on Sunday- 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 April

Despite bank holidays, access to online banking services will persist for customers.

Published: 30 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST
