Bank holidays in April 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE days in your state: Full list here

Bank Holidays in April 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published its state-wise official holiday calendar for April 2025, which marks the beginning of the new fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26). Bank holidays in India vary from state to state and are determined by a combination of national, regional, and religious observances.

The following sections provide a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays, helping individuals and businesses plan their financial transactions accordingly.

Bank holiday state wise list holiday list in April 2025 April 1 (Tuesday) – Banks' Yearly Account Closing/Sarhul Banks will be closed for yearly account finalization and Sarhul, a tribal festival in Jharkhand, marking the beginning of the new year and the worship of nature.

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday Banks will be closed in Telangana. Babu Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter and Dalit leader who contributed to social reforms.

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana to celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc. This day is widely observed across many states except Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh. It marks Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary along with various regional New Year celebrations.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu Banks will be closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe state-specific festivals.

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday This Christian holiday, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is observed across most major states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

April 21 (Monday) – Garia Puja This tribal festival is observed in Tripura, where banks will remain closed.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.