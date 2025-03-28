Bank holidays in April 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE days in your state: Full list here

Bank Holidays in April 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published its state-wise official holiday calendar for April 2025, the beginning of the new fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26). Bank holidays in India vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances.

The following list provides a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays, helping individuals and businesses plan their financial transactions accordingly. Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday, among others, are some of the upcoming festivals for which banks will remain closed in April 2025.

Bank holidays in April 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar

April 1 (Tuesday) – Banks' Yearly Account Closing/Sarhul: Banks will remain closed across all states for the final yearly account finalization and Sarhul, a tribal festival in Jharkhand, marking the beginning of the new year.

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday Banks will be closed in Telangana to observe Babu Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary.

April 10 (Thursday) – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana for Mahavir Jayanti to celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir.

April 14 (Monday) – Banks will remain closed across many states, including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh. The day marks Ambedkar Jayanti-Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, along with various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Banks will remain closed for services in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe state-specific festivals, including Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday)—Banks will remain closed for services in states including, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar on this day to mark Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

April 21 (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in Tripura, where banks will remain closed for Garia Puja, a tribal festival observed in the state.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh on this day to celebrate Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

April 30 (Wednesday) – Banks will be closed in Karnataka to observe Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity.

Digital banking on RBI-designated bank holidays Account holders and registered bank customers can use internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services for financial and non-financial transactions. Online services can be carried out as usual and include account balance enquiries and statement downloads, chequebook requests, paying bills, mobile top-ups or recharging prepaid phones, fund transfers, booking hotels and tickets for travel, expenditure analysis, or spending funds.

Unless the bank advises customers differently (usually for maintenance work), consumers can access digital and net banking services throughout the year, even though bank branches are closed on holiday dates. All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will remain operational year-round.