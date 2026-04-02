Bank Holidays in April 2026: Banks to remain closed for upto 12 days, including Good Friday, Baisakhi — See RBI calendar

Bank Holidays in April 2026: Banks will remain closed for upto 12 days in the first month of the new fiscal year 2026-27. Public and private sector banks will be closed Good Friday and Baisakhi, among others. Check RBI's full calendar here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated2 Apr 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a list of bank holidays in April 2026.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a list of bank holidays in April 2026.(Bloomberg)

Bank Holidays in April 2026: This month started with a bank holiday across multiple states as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) marks 1 April as bank holiday to enable to these financial institutions to close their yearly accounts. Wednesday marked the beginning of the new fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), so the country's apex monetary institution issued its state-wise official holiday calendar for April 2026.

National, regional, and religious observances determine the days on which banks remain closed that varies from state to state. Notably, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of every month in addition to all Sundays.

Also Read | Bank holidays next week: Check dates for Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, more

Bank holidays earmarked for April 2026, as per RBI calendar

The following list provides a detailed city-wise list of bank holidays.

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Bank Holidays in April 2026 - RBI calendar

April 2, Thursday: Today, public and private sector banks are closed in Kochi and Tripura on account of Maundy Thursday.

Also Read | Bank holidays next week: Check dates for Ram Navami, Chaite Dasain, weekend offs

April 3, Friday, holiday applies to:

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

Except for Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu and Srinagar, banks will remain closed across the country on the occasion of Good Friday.

April 14, Tuesday, holiday applies to:

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

Occasion: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi

Also Read | Bank holidays next week: Check dates for Gudhi Padwa, Eid-Ul-Fitr, weekend offs

April 15, Wednesday, holiday applies to:

Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

Occasion: Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day

April 16, Thursday, holiday applies to:

Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram

Occasion: Bohag Bihu

April 20, Monday, holiday applies to:

Guwahati

Occasion: Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya

April 21, Tuesday, holiday applies to:

Agartala

Occasion: Garia Puja

Saturdays and Sundays listed as holidays

There are a total of 5 Sundays in this month, so banks will remain closed on 5, 12, 19 and 26 April. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 11 April (second Saturday) and 25 April (fourth Saturday).

Digital banking on RBI-designated bank holidays

Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services will remain serviceable for account holders and registered bank customers carrying out financial and non-financial transactions even on bank holidays.

Account holders and registered bank customers can use internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services for financial and non-financial transactions. Online transactions such as bill payments, mobile top-ups, prepaid phone recharge fund transfers or hotel, flight and train bookings can be done as usual. Unless the bank advises customers differently (usually for maintenance work), consumers can access digital and net banking services throughout the year, including expenditure analysis and account balance enquiries.

It is important to note that the RBI categorises bank holidays under three brackets: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and the bank closing of accounts.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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