Bank Holidays in April 2026: Banks to remain closed for upto 12 days, including Good Friday, Baisakhi — See RBI calendar

Bank Holidays in April 2026: This month started with a bank holiday across multiple states as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) marks 1 April as bank holiday to enable to these financial institutions to close their yearly accounts. Wednesday marked the beginning of the new fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), so the country's apex monetary institution issued its state-wise official holiday calendar for April 2026.
National, regional, and religious observances determine the days on which banks remain closed that varies from state to state. Notably, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of every month in addition to all Sundays.
The following list provides a detailed city-wise list of bank holidays.
April 2, Thursday: Today, public and private sector banks are closed in Kochi and Tripura on account of Maundy Thursday.
Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
Except for Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu and Srinagar, banks will remain closed across the country on the occasion of Good Friday.
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
Occasion: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi
Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
Occasion: Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day
Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram
Occasion: Bohag Bihu
Guwahati
Occasion: Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya
Agartala
Occasion: Garia Puja
There are a total of 5 Sundays in this month, so banks will remain closed on 5, 12, 19 and 26 April. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 11 April (second Saturday) and 25 April (fourth Saturday).
Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services will remain serviceable for account holders and registered bank customers carrying out financial and non-financial transactions even on bank holidays.
Account holders and registered bank customers can use internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services for financial and non-financial transactions. Online transactions such as bill payments, mobile top-ups, prepaid phone recharge fund transfers or hotel, flight and train bookings can be done as usual. Unless the bank advises customers differently (usually for maintenance work), consumers can access digital and net banking services throughout the year, including expenditure analysis and account balance enquiries.
It is important to note that the RBI categorises bank holidays under three brackets: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and the bank closing of accounts.
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