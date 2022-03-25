Bank holidays in April 2022: Banks will remain closed for nine days in the month of April as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar list. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays in the month of April 2022: Complete list here

April 1: Banks will remain closed due to the early closing of accounts. Banks will be shut in almost all parts of the country, except for Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong and Shimla.

April 2: Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Srinagar due to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba).

April 4: Banks will be closed in Ranchi on the occasion of Sarhul.

April 5: Banks will be closed in Hyderabad due to Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday.

April 14: Banks will be closed in all almost all parts of the country for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu, except for Shillong and Shimla.

April 15: Banks will be closed in all almost all parts of the country on the occasion of Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.

April 16: Banks will be closed in Guwahati on the eve of Bohag Bihu

April 21: Banks will be closed in Agartala on account of Garia Puja.

April 19: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.