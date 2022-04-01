Bank Holidays in April 2022: All private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days this month, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Out of the 15 holidays in April, only six are holidays because of weekend leaves.

According to RBI, bank holidays are divided into three major categories: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

There are no national holidays in April, but there will be several festivals and long weekends. From 1-3, April banks will remain shut in several parts of India. The banks will be closed on April 1 due to the yearly closing of bank accounts. Meanwhile, banks will be closed on April 2 for Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba). April 3, there is Sunday, therefore the banks will remain shut from Friday to Sunday.

Further, banks will be closed on April 4 and 5 due to Sarhul and Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday in some regions of India.

Banks will also be shut from April 14-April 16 because of the following festivals such as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu. April 16 which also is the third Saturday of banks, will have a holiday due to Bohag Bihu.

Banks will also be closed on April 21 due to Garia Puja, and on April 29 due to Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida.

Banks will be shut on two Saturdays (April 9, April 23), and four Sundays (April 3, 10, 17, and 24). Banks are usually open on the first and third Saturday of a month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.