There are no national holidays in April, but there will be several festivals and long weekends. From 1-3, April banks will remain shut in several parts of India. The banks will be closed on April 1 due to the yearly closing of bank accounts. Meanwhile, banks will be closed on April 2 for Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba). April 3, there is Sunday, therefore the banks will remain shut from Friday to Sunday.