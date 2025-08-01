Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks to remain closed for up to 15 days this month | Check full list here

Bank Holidays in August 2025: With the new month of August starting today, people across India will be keen to know about the Bank Holidays in August this year. Here is a look at the August 2025 bank holidays, according to the calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will be closed for up to 15 days in August across different parts of India. However, this does not mean that all banks across locations will close for 15 days, as bank holidays differ from region to region.
The bank holidays in August include holidays due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakshabandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami as well as listed holidays on weekends.
Banks are closed on each Sunday and the second and fourth Saturdays across India. Banks in India, including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, will also be closed on August 15 due to Independence Day celebrations.
Here is the full list of August bank holidays, including SBI holiday, PNB holiday, ICICI Bank holiday and HDFC Bank holiday:
Online banking services will be available across the country during August bank holidays for seamless access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.