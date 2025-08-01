Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks to remain closed for up to 15 days this month | Check full list here

Bank Holidays in August 2025: With the new month of August starting today, people across India will be keen to know about the Bank Holidays in August this year. Here is a look at the August 2025 bank holidays, according to the calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will be closed for up to 15 days in August across different parts of India. However, this does not mean that all banks across locations will close for 15 days, as bank holidays differ from region to region.

The bank holidays in August include holidays due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakshabandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami as well as listed holidays on weekends.

Banks are closed on each Sunday and the second and fourth Saturdays across India. Banks in India, including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, will also be closed on August 15 due to Independence Day celebrations.

Bank Holidays in August: Full list Here is the full list of August bank holidays, including SBI holiday, PNB holiday, ICICI Bank holiday and HDFC Bank holiday:

August 3 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

— Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday. August 8 — (Friday) — Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) to be closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

— Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) to be closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat. August 9 — (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujatrat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) to be closed on account of Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima; and across India for second Saturday holiday.

— Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujatrat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) to be closed on account of Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima; and across India for second Saturday holiday. August 10 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

— Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday. August 13 — (Wednesday) — Banks in Imphal (Manipur) closed for Patriot’s Day.

— Banks in Imphal (Manipur) closed for Patriot’s Day. August 15 — (Friday) — Banks across India closed for Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations.

— Banks across India closed for Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations. August 16 — (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be shut on account of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.