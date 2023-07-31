Bank Holidays August 2023: People who are planning to visit bank in August, must take a look at the calendar first to avoid a failed bank visit due to holiday. THis month, banks will be closed for approximately 15 days because of weekly holidays and other gazetted holidays. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets, they are Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

