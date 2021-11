The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain shut. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for 12 days in December this year.

The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

The RBI list also mentions the Christmas holiday, which also falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Therefore, the overlapping bank holiday accounts for 12 days off for the bank this month.

The bank holidays can be separated into three different categories--state-wise holidays, religious holidays, and festivals.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city for December:

Dec 3: Banks closed in Goa on account of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Dec 5: Sunday

Dec 11: Second Saturday

Dec 12: Sunday

Dec 18: Banks closed only in Meghalaya on account of the death anniversary of You So So Tham

Dec 19: Sunday

Dec 24: Christmas festival

Dec 25: Christmas, Saturday

Dec 26: Sunday

Dec 27: Christmas celebration (banks closed in Aizawl)

Dec 30: Banks closed in Shillong

Dec 31: New Year's eve, banks closed in Aizwal

