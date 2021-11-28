Bank holidays in December 2021: Banks will remain closed for up to 12 days across the country this month

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain shut. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for 12 days in December this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The RBI list also mentions the Christmas holiday, which also falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Therefore, the overlapping bank holiday accounts for 12 days off for the bank this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank holidays can be separated into three different categories--state-wise holidays, religious holidays, and festivals.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city for December: