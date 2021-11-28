Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking /  Bank holidays in December 2021: Banks to remain closed on these days this month. Check the full list here

Bank holidays in December 2021: Banks to remain closed on these days this month. Check the full list here

The bank holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Livemint

Bank holidays in December 2021: Banks will remain closed for up to 12 days across the country this month

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain shut. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for 12 days in December this year.

The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

The RBI list also mentions the Christmas holiday, which also falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Therefore, the overlapping bank holiday accounts for 12 days off for the bank this month.

The bank holidays can be separated into three different categories--state-wise holidays, religious holidays, and festivals.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city for December:

  • Dec 3: Banks closed in Goa on account of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier
  • Dec 5: Sunday
  • Dec 11: Second Saturday
  • Dec 12: Sunday
  • Dec 18: Banks closed only in Meghalaya on account of the death anniversary of You So So Tham
  • Dec 19: Sunday
  • Dec 24: Christmas festival
  • Dec 25: Christmas, Saturday
  • Dec 26: Sunday
  • Dec 27: Christmas celebration (banks closed in Aizawl)
  • Dec 30: Banks closed in Shillong
  • Dec 31: New Year's eve, banks closed in Aizwal

