Bank holidays in December 2025: Banks to be closed for 13 days next month — check state-wise holiday list

Bank holidays in December 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has declared 13 bank holidays for December 2025, according to its official state-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. Bank holidays in India differ across states and are influenced by national, regional, and religious events.

In addition to the designated holidays, banks will be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of December 2025. Here is a comprehensive list of state-wise bank holidays, to help individuals and businesses plan their financial transactions accordingly. Christmas and Indigenous Peoples' Day are among the observances when banks are scheduled to be closed in December 2025.