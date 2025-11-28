Bank holidays in December 2025: Banks to be closed for 13 days next month — check state-wise holiday list

Bank holidays in December 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has declared 13 bank holidays for December 2025, influenced by regional and religious events. Banks will close on Sundays and specific Saturdays, with notable holidays like Christmas and Indigenous Peoples' Day affecting various states.

Riya R Alex
Updated28 Nov 2025, 02:33 PM IST
Bank holidays in December 2025.
Bank holidays in December 2025.

Bank holidays in December 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has declared 13 bank holidays for December 2025, according to its official state-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. Bank holidays in India differ across states and are influenced by national, regional, and religious events.

In addition to the designated holidays, banks will be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of December 2025. Here is a comprehensive list of state-wise bank holidays, to help individuals and businesses plan their financial transactions accordingly. Christmas and Indigenous Peoples' Day are among the observances when banks are scheduled to be closed in December 2025.

Bank holidays in December 2025: State-wise holiday calendar

DateStateHoliday
1 DecemberArunachal Pradesh, NagalandState Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.
3 DecemberGoaSt. Francis Xavier feast
12 DecemberMeghalayaPa Togan Nengminja Sangma death anniversary
18 DecemberMeghalayaU SoSo Tham
19 DecemberGoaGoa Liberation Day
20 DecemberSikkimLosoong or Namsoong
22 DecemberSikkimLosoong or Namsoong
24 DecemberMizoram, Nagaland, MeghalayaChristmas Eve
25 DecemberBanks across the country.Christmas
26 DecemberMizoram, Nagaland, MeghalayaChristmas
27 DecemberNagalandChristmas
30 DecemberMeghalayaU Kiang Nangbah death anniversary

(Source: RBI)

  • 1 December (Monday)Banks will be closed in the Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland regions for the State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.
  • 3 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Goa are scheduled to be closed to observe the feast of St. Francis Xavier, marking the death anniversary of the saint.
  • 12 December (Friday) – Meghalaya will mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from Garo tribe.
  • 18 December (Thursday) – Banks in Meghalaya will be closed for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, a Khasi poet, popularly known as the “torchbearer of Khasi poetry.”

  • 19 December (Friday) – On this day, banks in Goa will be closed for Goa Liberation Day, marking the Indian armed forces' liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.
  • 20 December (Saturday) and 22 December (Monday) – Banks in Sikkim will be closed on these days for Losoong or Namsoong, a festival celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities to observe the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year. Meanwhile, 21 December falls on a Sunday. Banks are generally closed on Sundays. Hence, banks will be closed for three consecutive days in Sikkim.
  • 24 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya are scheduled to be closed on Christmas Eve, a day before Christmas.
  • 25 December (Thursday) – Banks across the country will be closed for Christmas, a day celebrated by Christians to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.
  • 26 December (Friday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will remain closed for Christmas celebrations. Notably, banks will be closed for four consecutive days in these states, including weekend holidays.
  • 30 December (Tuesday) – On this day, Meghalaya observes the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter who was hanged by the British publicly. Hence, banks will remain closed in this region.
  • 31 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be shut for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa, a festival of lights dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

