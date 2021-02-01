OPEN APP
Bank will remain closed on these days in February 2021.
Bank holidays in February 2021: Check the full list here

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 06:46 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in February

Banks would remain closed for atleast12 days in February 2021. These include the four Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturday. In this month, there is no national holiday on which banks across the country will remain closed. The bank holidays are listed by the State Government, Central Government, and Union Territories under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Bank holidays are of two types -national and state-specific. In the case of national holidays, all the banks across the nation are closed.

List of bank holidays in February 2021

12 February (Friday): Losar/Sonam Lochhar. Only banks in Gangtok will remain closed.

13 February: Second Saturday

15 February (Monday): Lui-Ngai-Ni in Imphal.

16 February (Tuesday): Saraswati Puja in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata.

19 February (Friday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Banks in Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur will remain closed.

20 February (Saturday): State Day of Mizoram on which banks in Aizawl will remain closed.

26 February (Friday): Banks in Kanpur and Lucknow will remain closed on the occasion of the birthday of Md Hazarat Ali.

Even as the bank branches will remain closed during the state-specific holidays, customers can still complete transactions through online modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

