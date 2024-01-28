Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days as per RBI holiday calendar. Check full list here
The list of bank holidays in February 2024 is here, with banks closed for 11 days including Saturdays and Sundays. Some holidays will be state-specific, and the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels.
Bank Holidays in February 2024: As the second month of the year is set to begin in a few days, the list of bank holidays in February 2024 is here. In February, banks will remain closed for 11 days. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.