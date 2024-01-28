Bank Holidays in February 2024: As the second month of the year is set to begin in a few days, the list of bank holidays in February 2024 is here. In February, banks will remain closed for 11 days. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some of these bank holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in February 2024: 4 February: Sunday

10 February: Second Saturday/Losar wherein Gangtok will remain closed.

11 February: Sunday

14 February: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks will remain closed in Imphal)

18 February: Sunday

19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

20 February: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Itanagar, due to State Day/Statehood Day

24 February: Second Saturday

25 February: Sunday

26 February: Nyokum (Banks will remain closed in Itanagar)

Meanwhile, nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

