Bank holidays in February 2024: Is today, February 3rd a holiday?

Bank Holidays in February 2024: February 3 is a Saturday and while many may wonder if it is a bank holiday, the simple answer is no. Banks are usually off on the second and fourth Saturdays in any given month. Thus, all first and third Saturdays and duty days are as usual. And further, in case the month has a fifth Saturday, that would also be a working day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But, this month does have a total of 11 holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays off. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.

When are the holidays? Here are the weekend dates where banks will be shut — February 4 (Sunday), February 10 (Second Saturday), February 11 (Sunday), February 24 (Sunday), and February 25 (Fourth Saturday).

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in February 2024: 4 February: Sunday

10 February: Second Saturday/Losar wherein Gangtok will remain closed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

11 February: Sunday

14 February: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks will remain closed in Imphal) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

18 February: Sunday

19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

20 February: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Itanagar, due to State Day/Statehood Day

24 February: Second Saturday

25 February: Sunday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

26 February: Nyokum (Banks will remain closed in Itanagar)

Meanwhile, access to online banking services will continue regardless of holidays for either private or public sector banks. It thus is imperative for customers to take note of scheduled bank holidays and their specific dates, to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank Holidays List The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

