Banks will remain closed for 8 days in February 2025 on account of various regional and national holidays except weekends. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated February 3, 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26 and 28 as bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
The Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.
Here is the list of bank holidays in February 2025 to consider before planning your bank visit. Please note that holidays may vary by region across India.
Saraswati is the goddess of wisdom, knowledge, and the arts, including writing, dancing, and music. Hindus celebrate Saraswati Puja to mark the arrival of spring and pray for knowledge, wisdom, and creativity.
It is a Hindu festival predominantly celebrated in Tamil Nadu to commemorate the victory of Lord Murugan over the demon Surapadman. This festival mostly falls in the month of January or February, the first full moon day of the Tamil month of Thai.
Ravidas, or Raidas is a saint of the Bhakti movement from the 15th to 16th century. February 12 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Ravi Das.
Lui Ngai Ni marks the beginning of the spring season and the new year in Manipur. It is also known as a seed-sowing festival.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is the birth anniversary of warrior and ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who founded the Maratha Empire.
Statehood Day is celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Arunachal Pradesh became the 24th state of India on February 20, 1987. The day is also known as Arunachal Pradesh Day or Foundation Day, and it is celebrated with cultural performances, exhibitions, and other events. Mizoram also celebrates its statehood day on the same day.
Maha Shivaratri is a festival to honour the god Shiva. It is celebrated in the month of Phalguna, which typically falls in February or March.
Losar, or Tibetan New Year, marks the beginning of the Tibetan calendar year. It is celebrated with cultural festivities and family gatherings.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.