Banks will remain closed for 8 days in February 2025 on account of various regional and national holidays except weekends. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated February 3, 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26 and 28 as bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

Here is the list of bank holidays in February 2025 to consider before planning your bank visit. Please note that holidays may vary by region across India.

February 3, 2025: Saraswati Puja Saraswati is the goddess of wisdom, knowledge, and the arts, including writing, dancing, and music. Hindus celebrate Saraswati Puja to mark the arrival of spring and pray for knowledge, wisdom, and creativity.

February 11, 2025: Thai Poosam It is a Hindu festival predominantly celebrated in Tamil Nadu to commemorate the victory of Lord Murugan over the demon Surapadman. This festival mostly falls in the month of January or February, the first full moon day of the Tamil month of Thai.

February 12, 2025: Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday Ravidas, or Raidas is a saint of the Bhakti movement from the 15th to 16th century. February 12 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Ravi Das.

February 15, 2025: Lui Ngai Ni Lui Ngai Ni marks the beginning of the spring season and the new year in Manipur. It is also known as a seed-sowing festival.

February 19, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is the birth anniversary of warrior and ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who founded the Maratha Empire.

February 20, 2025: Statehood Day/State Day Statehood Day is celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Arunachal Pradesh became the 24th state of India on February 20, 1987. The day is also known as Arunachal Pradesh Day or Foundation Day, and it is celebrated with cultural performances, exhibitions, and other events. Mizoram also celebrates its statehood day on the same day.

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri Maha Shivaratri is a festival to honour the god Shiva. It is celebrated in the month of Phalguna, which typically falls in February or March.