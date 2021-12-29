Banks across the country will be closed for up to 16 days in January 2022. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The banking holidays also depend on the festivals being celebrated in various states.

Bank Holidays in January 2022

1 January 2022: New Year’s Day (Across the country)

2 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

3 January 2022: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong (Sikkim)

4 January 2022: Losoong (Mizoram)

8 January 2022: Second Saturday

9 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

11 January 2022: Missionary Day

12 January 2022: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2022: Makar Sankranti/Pongal (Many states)

15 January 2022:Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day (Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu)

16 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

18 January 2022: Thai Poosam (Chennai)

22 January 2022: Fourth Saturday

23 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

26 January 2022: Republic Day (Across the country)

30 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

31 January: Me-Dam-Me-Phi( Assam)

Banks will remain closed on 1 January 2022 in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, and Shillong. Banks in Gangtok will be closed on 4 January 2022 to mark Losoong. On January 11, 2022, banks will remain closed in Aizawl.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.