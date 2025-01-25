Bank holidays in January 2025: Today, January 25 is the fourth Saturday of the month. Thus for those wondering, are banks closed today? The answer is yes. Further, since January 26 is a Sunday and Republic Day, all banks across India will also be closed on that day.

Public and private banks are usually off on the second and fourth Saturdays in all months of the year and all first and third Saturdays and working days are as usual. And further, in case the month has a fifth Saturday, that would also be a working day.

Overall, this month has at least 13 holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays off. However, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states. Therefore, it is best check with your nearest bank branch for their holiday list in advance to keep informed and make preparations for emergencies or ahead of the long weekends.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the bank holiday calendar, which is based on various factors, including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.

When are the Weekend Bank Holidays in January 2025? Here are the weekend dates where banks will be shut — January 7 (Sunday), January 11 (Second Saturday), January 12 (Sunday), January 19 (Sunday), January 25 (Fourth Saturday) and January 26 (Sunday).

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in January 2025: January 1- New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong

Banks will remain closed on 1 January 2025 in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.

January 2- Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration

Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Gangtok

January 5- Sunday

January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday

Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh

January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday

Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal

January 12- Sunday

January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabd- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow

January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 19- Sunday

January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 25- Fourth Saturday

January 26- Sunday, Republic Day

Can You Use ATMs on Bank Holidays? Yes. For cash emergencies and requirements, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.