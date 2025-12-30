Bank Holidays in January 2026: Banks to be closed for up to 16 days next month; check full list

Bank holidays in January 2026: People across the country will be keen to know about January 2026 bank holidays as the new year is starting in a matter of a few days, as is a new month. Here is all you need to know about bank holidays in January 2026.
As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will be closed for up to 16 days in January 2026 across different parts of India. However, this does not mean that all banks across locations will close for 16 days, as bank holidays differ from region to region depending upon local festivities and observances.
There are a number of festive bank holidays in September, including Makar Sankranti, Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja, and more. There is a national bank holiday on Republic Day, when all banks across India will be shut.
Banks are closed across India on each Sunday and the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks in India, including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, will also be closed on bank holidays in January, with respect to states.
There are up to 16 bank holidays in January 2026. Here is the full list of bank holidays next month.
Apart from the bank holidays due to festivities and regional and national observances, banks will also be closed for weekends.
