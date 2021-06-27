All bank banks both public and private banks will remain closed on July 4, 10, 11, 18, 24, and 25 owing to second Saturdays and Sundays
Banks will remain shut for a total of nine days in July on account of holidays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, all nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions.
