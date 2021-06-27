Banks will remain shut for a total of nine days in July on account of holidays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, all nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions.

These exclude the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. However, all bank both public and private banks will remain closed on July 4, 10, 11, 18, 24, and 25 owing to second Saturdays and Sundays.

Weekend holidays in July 2021

04 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

10 July 2021 – Second Saturday

11 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

18 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

24 July 2021 – Fourth Saturday

25 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

Apart from this, banks across Bhubaneshwar will observe the holiday on July 12 on account of Rath Yatra. The banks will also remain shut on July 12 in Imphal on account of Kang (Rathajatra).

On July 13 and 14, banks in Sikkim will remain shut to observe Bhanu Jayanti and Drukpa Tshechi.

On July 16, banks in Uttarakhand will be closed on account of the Harela festival.

On July 17, Agartala and Shillong banks will be closes because of U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja, respectively.

The bank will remain shut in Sikkim on July 19 on account of Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu.

On July 20, on account of Bakrid, banks will remain close in Jammu and Kochi.

However, on July 21, except for Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, all banks will remain shut on account of Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha)/ (Eid-UI-Adha).

In Agartala, the banks will be shut on July 31 because of Ker Puja.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.