Bank Holidays in July 2025: Banks will remain closed on THESE 7 days; check region-wise list here

Bank Holidays in July 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has designated seven bank holidays for July 2025, according to its state-wise official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. Bank holidays in India differ across states and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances.

In addition to the seven designated holidays, banks will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of July 2025. Kharchi Puja, Harela and Ker Puja are some of the observances when the banks in parts of the country will be closed next month.

Customers must check the bank holiday list for the upcoming month to plan their financial transactions without any inconvenience. So, here is a detailed state-wise list of bank holidays —

Bank holidays in July 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar July 3 (Thursday) - Kharchi Puja

Banks will be closed in Agartala to celebrate Kharchi Puja, a Hindu festival in Tripura dedicated to fourteen deities called Chaturdasha Devata.

July 5 (Saturday) - Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday

Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.

July 14 (Monday) - Beh Deinkhlam

Banks will be closed in Shillong for Beh Deinkhlam, a festival celebrated by the Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya.

July 16 (Wednesday) - Harela

Banks in Dehradun will be closed for Harela, a festival celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh.

July 17 (Thursday) - Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh

Banks will remain shut in Shillong, marking the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, one of the chiefs of the Khasi people.

July 19 (Saturday) - Ker Puja

Banks in Agartala will be closed for Ker Puja, a festival celebrated in Tripura. It is dedicated to Ker, the region's guardian deity, who protects from calamities and external threats.

July 28 (Monday) - Drukpa Tshe-zi

Banks in Gangtok will be closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival that falls on the fourth day of the sixth month in the Tibetan lunar calendar. This day marks Lord Buddha's first sermon.