Banks across India will remain closed for a total of nine days in June. These include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, three of the nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions. All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. Both private, as well as public sector banks, remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Apart from the gazetted holidays, banks are also shut on festivals like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.