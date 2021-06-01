Bank holidays in June 2021: According to the RBI's holiday calendar, bank will remain closed for 9 days this month



Banks across India will remain closed for a total of nine days in June. These include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, three of the nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions. All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. Both private, as well as public sector banks, remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Apart from the gazetted holidays, banks are also shut on festivals like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

Bank Holidays in June 2021:

June 6 - Sunday

June 12 - Second Saturday

June 13 - Sunday

June 15 - Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti (banks will be closed in Izwal-Mizoram, Bhubaneswar)

June 25 - Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Bank of Jammu and Srinagar closed)

June 26 - Second Saturday

June 27 - Sunday

June 30 - Remna Ni (banks will remain closed in Izwal only)

RBI has placed the holidays - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.