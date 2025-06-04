Bank Holiday Alert: Will PSBs, private lenders remain open on June 6 and 7 in your city? Here's what you must know

Banks will be closed for two days this week in many parts of the country on account of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid 2025, per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank holiday calendar. On June 6 and June 7, India will celebrate Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid. Meanwhile, apart from June 6 and 7, 2025, the banks will be closed across the country on June 8, 2025, which is a Sunday.

Bank holidays June 2025: Are banks open or closed on June 6 and June 7?

To mark Bakrid 2025, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be closed on Friday, June 6, 2025. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, banks nationwide, except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, will be closed in observance of Bakrid, also known as EId ul-Zuha.

Since Saturday, June 7, 2025, is the first Saturday of the month, banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be open. The 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month are normally bank holidays according to the RBI calendar. Notably, every Sunday of the month is a bank holiday. Therefore, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, banks will be closed.

During bank holidays, online banking services will be available nationwide. These services are convenient to customers for easy financial transactions.